Alabama baseball earns spot in NCAA Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama baseball will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
The Crimson Tide was selected as one of four teams that make up the Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech University.
The Crimson Tide, the No. 3 seed, will be joined in Ruston by No. 2 seed NC State and No. 4 seed Rider long with top-seeded host Louisiana Tech.
The opening round of NCAA Regionals will begin on Friday, June 4 and run through Monday, June 7. Each Regional is double-elimination with only one team advancing from each Regional site into NCAA Super Regional play.
Alabama will be making its 25th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and its first appearance since 2014. The Crimson Tide holds a 70-49 (.588) overall record in the NCAA Tournament.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.