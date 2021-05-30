Young man shot and killed outside Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in his twenties was shot and killed Sunday afternoon according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.
Officers arrived to find the victim’s body in an outdoor area of Legacy at Country Club Apartments off Alabama Highway 69 South.
TPD says they are investigating whether or not the killing is connected to another shooting in the apartment complex earlier that morning. Two residents reported that several shots were fired into their apartment at 3:57 a.m. Their unit and an unoccupied unit next to it were damaged by the gunfire.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
