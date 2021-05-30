Tuscaloosa PD searching for hit-and-run driver

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department officers say they are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian hospitalized early Sunday morning.
Tuscaloosa Police say the victim is a 55-year-old man who was walking north on Greensboro Avenue near the 26th Street intersection around midnight when a northbound driver struck him and continued driving. He was rushed to DCH Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Police say witnesses called 911 right at 12:07 a.m. The callers were unable to provide a good description of the vehicle.
Police asks if anyone can help them identify the vehicle or the driver, send them a Facebook message, or call TPD’s non-emergency main number at 205-349-2121, or 205-248-4737 to speak with an investigator. You can also call CrimeStoppers anonymous at 205-752-7867.
