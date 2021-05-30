Traveling from ‘Tuskegee to Tulsa:’ Alabamians visiting site of the Tulsa Race Massacre

In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 photo, a memorial to Tulsa's Black Wall Street sits outside the Greenwood Cultural Center on the outskirts of downtown Tulsa, Okla. A once-prosperous section of Tulsa that became the site of one of the worst race riots in American history is attempting to remake itself again after decades of neglect. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Source: Sue Ogrocki)