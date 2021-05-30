Four killed, one injured in car accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reported a single-vehicle crash that claimed four lives and injured another.
April Whatley, 37, of Adamsville was killed when the 2012 Buick Enclave she was driving left the roadway and entered Logan Martin Lake. Whatley and three of her passengers, ages 2, 5 and 18, all of Adamsville, were all pronounced deceased at the scene, according to ALEA reports.
Reginald White, 39, a passenger, also of Adamsville, was injured and transported to the UAB hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on I-20 near the 164 mile marker, approximately two miles east of Riverside.
Reports say troopers with the ALEA Highway and Marine Patrol Divisions were assisted by several local agencies.
Nothing further is available as Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
