FIRST ALERT: An unseasonably cool morning will be followed by a sunny Sunday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drier air is moving in this morning with only a few lingering clouds in Northwest Alabama but even these will be gone by mid-morning. As the clouds clear, more sunshine will allow for warmer temperatures near 80 this afternoon.
Overnight into the early morning hours of Memorial Day more cooler temperatures are expected especially in the normally cooler locations in North Alabama but with the dry air in place and plenty of sunshine temperatures will climb above 80 by tomorrow afternoon.
Winds will begin shifting with a southeasterly wind flow bringing more Atlantic moisture into the region Tuesday and the warming trend will continue although mostly dry conditions will persist. Rain chances will increase slightly Wednesday as an area of high pressure begins to weaken and another storm system continues to develop to the west. Still Wednesday rain areas will be limited to isolated showers primarily in the afternoon.
As to the progress of the next system developing over The Plains States it will move east and with an area of low pressure accompanying the system rain chances will increase Thursday and Friday with the warmer, wetter unsettled weather pattern continuing into the upcoming weekend.
Meanwhile, as Tuesday is the Official Beginning Of Hurricane Season, we continue to track The Tropics which remain quiet with no storm development expected for the next several days. Have a Safe Memorial Day Weekend and enjoy the sunshine.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.