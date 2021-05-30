Birmingham man dies in car accident on U.S. 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Birmingham man.
Donald Mahoney, 83, was fatally injured when the 2006 Scion XB he was driving was struck by a 2015 Volkswagen Passat at approximately 10:41 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The crash occurred on U.S. 280 approximately one mile west of Chelsea.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
