Aliceville Police: Several people in critical condition following Aliceville shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones has confirmed that five men were wounded during an early Sunday morning shooting.
Jones said the shooting happened after 2 a.m. at a home on 7th Street NE on Sunday, May 30.
All five victims are in critical condition, according to Jones.
Authorities say they do not have a motive for what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
There are no further details at the moment.
