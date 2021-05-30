ALEA: I-20 eastbound lanes shutdown for “undetermined” amount of time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The eastbound lanes on I-20 will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time due to a car crash, according to a statement released by ALEA Trooper, Senior Reginal King with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
King said the ALEA was notified of a single-vehicle traffic crash on I-20 near the 162 mile marker. The vehicle left the roadway and entered Logan Martin Lake at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Saturday, May 29.
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is on scene assisting with traffic control.
ALEA encourages motorists to avoid the area if possible by using alternate routes.
There are no further details at the moment.
