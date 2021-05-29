8-year-old girl runs in honor of fallen Cullman K9

8-year-old Theresa Ann is working to raise money by honoring K9′s killed in the line of duty. (Source: running4heros)
By WBRC Staff | May 29, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT - Updated May 29 at 10:47 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 8-year-old Theresa Ann is working to raise money by honoring K9′s killed in the line of duty.

Friday night, Theresa Ann ran a mile in honor of Figo, a Cullman County K9 killed earlier this year.

Deputy Clark works for the Cullman County Sheriff's Office (Source: Cullman County Sheriff's Office)

Running in memory of K9 Figo from Cullman Sheriff. We thank Clark County School District Police Department for hosting...

Posted by Running 4 Heroes - K9s on Friday, May 28, 2021
Theresa usually raises money for fallen heroes and toys for tots by doing a lemonade stand, but because of coronavirus, she had to figure out a different way to help others. That’s when she decided to run for K9s. Theresa partnered up with running4heroes.org and began her mission of running for all fallen k9s lost in line of duty.

Thanks so much for your big heart Theresa. Keep up the good work!

