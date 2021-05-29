8-year-old girl runs in honor of fallen Cullman K9

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 8-year-old Theresa Ann is working to raise money by honoring K9′s killed in the line of duty.
Friday night, Theresa Ann ran a mile in honor of Figo, a Cullman County K9 killed earlier this year.
Theresa usually raises money for fallen heroes and toys for tots by doing a lemonade stand, but because of coronavirus, she had to figure out a different way to help others. That’s when she decided to run for K9s. Theresa partnered up with running4heroes.org and began her mission of running for all fallen k9s lost in line of duty.
Thanks so much for your big heart Theresa. Keep up the good work!
