Saturday Morning Weather

Moisture begins increasing Tuesday ahead of a developing storm system to the west. This increase in moisture may help produce isolated showers of thunderstorms in East Alabama where more moisture from the Atlantic will be present but generally dry conditions should continue through the beginning of next week. With the added moisture coupled with an approaching storm system sweeping down from The Plains rain chances will rise by mid-week and a more unsettled weather pattern will follow with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms from mid-week through Friday.