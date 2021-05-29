Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Much cooler, drier air is filtering into the region this morning ushered in by northwesterly wind. Afternoon highs will be 10-degrees or more below normal for the end of May with highs around 75. The dry north/northwesterly wind flow will continue to bring in cool air tonight and below normal temperatures will continue into the evening and overnight hours.
Early morning lows Sunday will range from 45-50, well below average for this time of year. A gradual warming trend begins for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend as an area of high pressure begins building strength over The Northwestern Gulf. Our air mass, however, will remain very dry with cool overnight lows and mild afternoons through Monday.
Moisture begins increasing Tuesday ahead of a developing storm system to the west. This increase in moisture may help produce isolated showers of thunderstorms in East Alabama where more moisture from the Atlantic will be present but generally dry conditions should continue through the beginning of next week. With the added moisture coupled with an approaching storm system sweeping down from The Plains rain chances will rise by mid-week and a more unsettled weather pattern will follow with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms from mid-week through Friday.
Meanwhile, The Tropics remain quiet with no development expected over the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.