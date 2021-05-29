Samford baseball advances to SoCon Championship

Greenville, S.C. (WBRC) - The Samford baseball team advanced to the championship round of the Southern Conference Baseball Tournament with a 19-7, seven-inning win over Western Carolina Saturday afternoon at Fluor Field. The game started Friday evening, but was suspended in the fourth inning due to inclement weather in the Greenville area.
Western Carolina will now play Wofford later Saturday. Samford will take on the winner of the Wofford-WCU game Sunday at 11 a.m. (CT). A Samford win would give the Bulldogs the title, but a Samford loss would force a second game Sunday for the championship.
The Samford offense produced 19 runs on 16 hits, including two doubles, two triples and three home runs. Samford head coach Casey Dunn praised his team’s offensive performance following the win.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.