Restaurants preparing for a big Memorial Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bob Sykes Barbeque owner, Van Sykes, says things are starting to feel like normal after COVID-19 restrictions are opening up.
Sykes says the most significant difference this Memorial Day from last year is seeing the customers in the restaurant. So Sykes and the rest of his staff are putting in the extra hours this week. He excepts big numbers all weekend, including Memorial Day.
“I’m really excited about this year; last year was great with the carry-out, but I love the people as much as preparing the food, so this year is really special for me,” said Sykes.
Bob Sykes Barbeque is open all weekend, including Memorial Day. Sykes says this year, the most requested items are the ribs, not the barbeque.
