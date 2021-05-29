Iraq war vet donates free lawn care to fellow veterans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Memorial Day is a time to honor the men and women who died for our county. A veteran in East Alabama is showing his gratitude one lawn at a time.
Michael Campbell was serving in Iraq in 2010--now he owns a lawn service company. He says long weekends like this are nice, but we all need to honor and remember the real reason for the holiday.
“For me on Veterans Day or Memorial Day to try to target and help as many veterans just like me as possible,” says Campbell. “What we hope to do is lift someone spirits and let them know that hey the world is crazy but there is some good in the world.”
Campbell says after returning home from the war in 2012, he encountered some dark days. But he remembers having people there to support him.
“I just wanted to give back to what’s been freely given to me,” says Campbell. “Some people showed me love and attention in sometimes in my life when I wasn’t doing as well mentally or spiritually. Now that I’m back on my feet and I’m doing well, I want to give that back and show the same love that’s been given to me.”
Campbell plans to cut the lawns of five families who have chosen to honor their loved ones who’ve severed in the military. This is his first year doing this , but he looks forward to making this a tradition.
