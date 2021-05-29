1 dead after reported shooting in Tuscaloosa park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead after multiple shots were reportedly fired near the playground of a Tuscaloosa Park.
Tuscaloosa Police say they received multiple calls around 7:33 p.m. of gunshots being fired near Snow Hinton Park.
Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot and killed near the playground. Caller also reported seeing several vehicles leaving the scene following the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing . Please check back for updates.
