CDC: Fully vaccinated children don’t have to wear face masks at summer camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that school is out for summer, some children are heading to camp. Now the CDC says its ok for kids not to wear face masks if they’re fully vaccinated.
Dr. Marcy Huey is ready for a busy summer. She heads up all the camps taking place this summer at the University of Alabama. Nearly half a dozen camps for youngsters and teens are set to open on UA’s campus on June 1st. Most of the camps are centered around sports, history, writing, science, math and other areas.
“Mostly we’re trying to bring them as close to normal as possible. We have backed off on the masking restrictions for those individuals who have already been vaccinated.” Dr. Marcy Huey, Executive Director for Institutional Compliance at the University of Alabama said.
That’s what CDC guidance for summer camps now recommends. The long-awaited guidance says that fully vaccinated children and staff can go mask free at summer camp. Huey says the university’s plan has been pretty much in line with the CDC. They’ve been anticipating the guidance.
“Most of the recommendations that came out today are things were already working on. Things we already had in place,” Huey said.
Huey and her staff are going through the full guidance now to make sure they aren’t overlooking anything. If you haven’t been fully vaccinated, then you are expected to wear a mask. There’s no vaccine yet for children 12 and under. Huey says UA is trying to do everything it can to keep people safe.
“We are adding additional times into all the programs for additional breaks to wash hands, do hand sanitizer,” Huey added.
UA is also encouraging campers to bring their own snacks in some programs.
You can find out more information about the summer camps here: https://www.uayouthprograms.com/
