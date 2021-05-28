21-year-old Talladega woman missing

Manuella Ivana Curry (Source: Talladega Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | May 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 5:06 PM

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman.

Deputies said Manuella Ivana Curry was last seen leaving her house on Meadow River Road in Talladega around 9:00 p.m. on May 24, 2021.

Manuella was seen driving a white Mazda 2 with Alabama tag 61GL611.

If you have seen her or know where Manuella is, call the Talladega Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 256-761-2141 or Talladega County Central Dispatch at 256-761-1556.

Missing Person

Posted by Talladega County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 28, 2021

