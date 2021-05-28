Women Under Construction Network and 21 Days of Kindness

With the generous support of corporations and individuals, WUCNetwork will activate 121 volunteers and a surge of 1021 planned and random acts of kindness throughout Birmingham & Central Alabama for 21 days.⦁ 100 Homeless Backpacks – with non-perishable items and personal care essentials⦁ 100 Home Repairs - Minor home repair projects for low-income elderly & low-income single moms⦁ 100 Drive Thru Lunches – 25 gift cards for 4 fast food restaurants⦁ 100 Grocery and Retail Gift Cards – in 4 locations throughout the metro area⦁ 100 Legal Wills and POAs⦁ 100 Tool Kits⦁ 100 Grocery Deliveries⦁ 100 Bus Passes⦁ 100 Gas Cards⦁ 121 Miscellaneous Acts of Kindness – Health, Retail workers and First Responders