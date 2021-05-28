Women Under Construction Network and 21 Days of Kindness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Oxmoor Valley Community Center to talk about a very special event. Women Under Construction Network will host an event called Building Hope: 21 Days of Kindness.
Building Hope: 21 Days of Kindness is a surge of 1021 planned and random acts of kindness throughout Birmingham and Central Alabama for 21 days to mitigate and ease the emotional, physical, and financial losses experienced during the pandemic.
Building Hope: 21 Days of Kindness is a human service/awareness campaign to raise funds for underserved women, children and the elderly served by the WUCNetwork.
WHO is Women Under Construction Network (WUCNetwork)?
WUCNetwork is powered by At Home Foundation Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to provide programs and services that support underserved women andtheir children in and around Birmingham, AL metro.
WHY 21 Days?
Most acts of kindness, like feeding the hungry and the disadvantaged are performed primarily during major holidays. We believe that acts of kindness should be continuous and are needed by everyone.
HOW?
With the generous support of corporations and individuals, WUCNetwork will activate 121 volunteers and a surge of 1021 planned and random acts of kindness throughout Birmingham & Central Alabama for 21 days.⦁ 100 Homeless Backpacks – with non-perishable items and personal care essentials⦁ 100 Home Repairs - Minor home repair projects for low-income elderly & low-income single moms⦁ 100 Drive Thru Lunches – 25 gift cards for 4 fast food restaurants⦁ 100 Grocery and Retail Gift Cards – in 4 locations throughout the metro area⦁ 100 Legal Wills and POAs⦁ 100 Tool Kits⦁ 100 Grocery Deliveries⦁ 100 Bus Passes⦁ 100 Gas Cards⦁ 121 Miscellaneous Acts of Kindness – Health, Retail workers and First Responders
WHEN? Beginning June 1, 2021 and continuing throughout the month of June.
BUILDING HOPE LAUNCHMAY 28, 2021 7 AM – 9:30 AM OXMOOR VALLEY COMMUNITY CENTER – 1992 WENONAH OXMOOR ROAD, BIRMINGHAM 35211
