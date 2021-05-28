Winfield High School senior graduates after accident leaving him with severe burns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Winfield High School senior walked across the stage after a life threatening accident earlier this week.
Three days before graduation, Devin Sargent’s motorcycle fuel caught fire, causing burns on 40% of his body.
Devin’s mom, Jessica Earnest, said he was pouring gasoline into his motorcycle when it caught fire, burning him and the house.
She said the house isn’t badly damaged, but he has second degree burns from his left shoulder down to his finger tips. She said there are burns under his armpits, torso, shoulders and chest.
Earnest said the doctors said it was safe to walk across the stage at graduation and she is just thankful he is okay.
“We are blessed that he is even here,” Earnest said. “Things could have been so much different than what they are going to be. He’s worked hard and it is a once in a lifetime experience.”
Earnest said he is expected to make a full recovery over the next few months.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.