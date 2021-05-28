University of Montevallo fishing team takes home national title

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University Montevallo bass fishing team was named the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.
The UM team earned the top honor after beating out hundreds of other college teams at tournaments across the nation.
During a dominant season, the UM team, which is a part of the UM President’s Outdoor Scholars Program, took over the top ranking in the national standings in November 2020 and never relinquished its lead.
“I am extremely proud of what this team has accomplished. These guys have been so focused since the season started,” said Outdoor Scholars Program Director and bass team campus advisor William Crawford. “We had the goal at the beginning of the year to be the number-one team in the country, and since November they have done just that.”
