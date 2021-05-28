TPD officer back at work after nearly losing life in bad wreck

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Some good news to report out of West Alabama. A Tuscaloosa police officer is now back at work after a scary off-duty accident.
Tuscaloosa police officer Justin Taylor was almost killed in a bad wreck in Northport last year.
When he returned to work this week, he received a warm welcome back, not just from fellow police, but community members. A picture posted on the Tuscaloosa Police Department Facebook page received over 1,000 likes and more than 100 comments wishing him well as he gets back into the swing of things.
Taylor was on leave for over 10 months recovering from very serious injuries suffered in an off-duty motorcycle crash back in July. He’ll be manning the front desk at TPD headquarters for a while, and is learning the ropes from Officer Guinn.
According to Tuscaloosa police, Taylor is feeling much better and is back in an upright position on duty again. Taylor said he’s grateful for the prayers and support from the community.
