Tenants say no running water for months at Talladega Co. mobile home community

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tenants living in a mobile home community in Talladega County says it’s been months since they’ve had running water. They say their water is covered in their rent and they’ve continued paying, but their water has been shut off.
The woman we spoke with doesn’t want to share her name, but she’s lived in the mobile home park for five years. She says the last few months things have changed. They don’t have a water source, and the trash is overflowing throughout the community.
“We have to get water out of the ditch to flush the toilet, or either out of a pool of rain water,” says the resident. “We catch rain water and take a bath sometimes or do what we can.”
She says they refill gallon containers throughout the week to have water. The community is ran by Freedom Living Mobile Home. The tenant says they’ve reached out to the company, the landlord and city officials to no avail.
“We haven’t had any water in so long it’s just makes you sit and cry. There ain’t nothing else we can do,” says the resident.
It’s unclear if this issue is due to a damage to the water line or an unpaid bill. According to Alabama law, landlords must supply water to their tenants and make sure the water lines operate properly.
The resident says she just wants her water back on. She’s frustrated with the living conditions, but she’s unable to move due to financial circumstances.
“I would just like to see the water come back on and people just go on with their lives around here,” says the tenant. “We don’t know how it’s going to go. What’s going to carry on and what’s going to happen.”
We’ve reached out to the mobile home property manager and the manager for the city of Talladega. We will update this story once we hear back.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.