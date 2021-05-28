R.A. Hubbard teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges

NORTH COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - An English teacher from R.A. Hubbard School was arrested on rape and sodomy charges on Thursday.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Leslie Gillespie, age 44 of Hillsboro, was taken into custody on May 27 shortly after 4 p.m.
Gillespie was booked on the following charges:
- Second-degree rape
- Second-degree sodomy
- School employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19
Jon Bret Smith, Superintendent of Lawrence County Schools, issued the following statement:
The Lawrence County school district has been made aware that an employee has been arrested. Our school district treats this type of situation with the highest level of care. District leaders are conducting an investigation into this matter and will support law enforcement as they do the same. While the district cannot provide any specific details at this time, we want to emphasize that there is nothing more important to Lawrence County Schools than the safety and well-being of our students. The district will work diligently and expediently to resolve the situation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sheriff’s investigators by calling 256-974-2500.
