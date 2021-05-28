Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Trent Richardson

In this episode, I talk with former All-American running back and NFL 1st round pick out of Alabama, Trent Richardson. Trent had a meteoric rise to prominence in SEC football, finishing 3rd in the Heisman voting in 2011 and winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best college running back. But for a variety of reasons, his NFL career never took off after he was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns.
He is now part of the Mexican Football League, wearing several several hats, as he’ll discuss shortly. But I think you’ll really enjoy his candor in talking about his kids, the time they capsized Coach Saban’s boat, and he shares some wisdom for NFL rookies on what he learned from some of financial losses early in his pro career.
