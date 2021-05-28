Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Trent Richardson

In this episode, I talk with former All-American running back and NFL 1st round pick out of Alabama, Trent Richardson. Trent had a meteoric rise to prominence in SEC football, finishing 3rd in the Heisman voting in 2011 and winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best college running back. But for a variety of reasons, his NFL career never took off after he was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns.