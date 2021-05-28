Free vision screenings available for some rural AL residents, part of UAB study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new program focused on preventing vision loss in vulnerable areas around Alabama is looking for people to enroll.
UAB Callahan Eye Hospital researchers are working with some Cahaba Medical Care primary care clinics to offer free vision screening and eye testing to eligible patients.
Patients will have their vision screening, and then their eye images will be sent electronically to researchers at UAB who will look for abnormalities.
“A lot of people see well, and so they don’t know to go to check for other diseases that can be lurking in the eye, and could be causing a lot of damage, but not affect your vision right away, such as Glaucoma or diabetic retinopathy,” said Lindsay Rhodes, M.D., and associate professor of ophthalmology at UAB. “But a lot of it is access. We have a big state that a lot of it is very rural with not as many primary eye care providers in certain areas.”
The Cahaba Medical Care clinics are in Marion and Maplesville, and will expand to the Centreville clinic in June.
Patients of Cahaba Medical Care who are Black or Hispanic and age 40 and older, non-Hispanic white and over age 50, or anyone with diabetes or a family history of glaucoma and age 18 or older are eligible to participate by calling 205-825-7540, or clicking here.
