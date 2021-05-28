FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are looking at some big weather changes as we enter the holiday weekend. We are starting the morning off with temperatures remaining very warm with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with cloud cover increasing across the area. We are watching a strong cold front to our northwest that’s producing a line of showers and storms in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. This line of showers and storms is forecast to move into Central Alabama late this morning and into the afternoon hours. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with a 60 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. I think the best coverage for showers and storms will likely occur in east Alabama during the afternoon hours. A few storms that form today could become strong or severe, but the threat is very low. The main impacts will be heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and some hail. I do not see a tornado threat with this system. Most of the moisture should move out of here by late this evening. It will be a breezy day with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Rainfall totals are only expected to add up around a half inch or less. Don’t plan for widespread heavy rain that will significantly help water your lawn and garden.