FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are looking at some big weather changes as we enter the holiday weekend. We are starting the morning off with temperatures remaining very warm with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with cloud cover increasing across the area. We are watching a strong cold front to our northwest that’s producing a line of showers and storms in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. This line of showers and storms is forecast to move into Central Alabama late this morning and into the afternoon hours. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with a 60 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. I think the best coverage for showers and storms will likely occur in east Alabama during the afternoon hours. A few storms that form today could become strong or severe, but the threat is very low. The main impacts will be heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and some hail. I do not see a tornado threat with this system. Most of the moisture should move out of here by late this evening. It will be a breezy day with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Rainfall totals are only expected to add up around a half inch or less. Don’t plan for widespread heavy rain that will significantly help water your lawn and garden.
Next Big Thing: Behind the cold front, we are forecasting a shot of dry and unusually cool air to move in. Saturday is now shaping up to be dry and very cool for this time of the year. Temperatures are forecast to drop well below average over the weekend. Saturday morning will be noticeably different as temperatures cool into the mid to upper 50s. Plan for cloud cover to remain stubborn across the area. North Alabama will likely end up mostly cloudy with a mix of sun and clouds possible along and south of I-20. High temperatures will end up 10-15 degrees below average with highs in the low to mid 70s! Some spots in north Alabama could stay in the mid to upper 60s. It will remain breezy tomorrow with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
Chilly Sunday Morning: Cloud cover is forecast to decrease Saturday evening and that will give way to a chilly Sunday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It would not surprise me if some spots in north Alabama drop into the mid 40s. Our average low for this time of the year is 64°F, so we will likely end up 15-20 degrees below average. Sunday is looking beautiful with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will likely remain below average with highs in the upper 70s. Average high for late May is 85°F. If you want to heat up the grill for lunch or dinner, the weather is looking perfect!
Memorial Day Forecast: Memorial Day is looking dry and mostly sunny. Humidity levels will remain comfortable Monday. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. High temperatures are forecast to climb near average into the mid 80s. Latest model runs are indicating us staying dry Monday. If you plan on spending the holiday weekend outdoors, I don’t think you’ll have to cancel any of your plans. Weather is looking perfect! The only downside is that the cooler temperatures could make the pool water colder than you’d like.
Beach Forecast: If you plan on heading down to the Alabama Gulf Coast over the weekend, the weather is looking very nice. There’s a 10-20 percent chance for isolated storms on Saturday as a cold front pushes through south Alabama. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s over the weekend with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday is looking beautiful with plenty of sunshine. Rip current threat appears to drop into the low category for Saturday, Sunday, and on Memorial Day.
Next Week’s Forecast: The forecast for next week is looking more promising if you are hoping for additional rain chances. Humidity will likely increase across the Southeast with opportunities for pop-up thunderstorms for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with rain chances going up around 30-50 percent by next Thursday through Saturday. A lot can change between now and next week, so check with us for new updates as we go into the weekend. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!
