COVID-19 Vaccine concerns and kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get ready for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, A UAB doctor is encouraging parents to get their children, if they are eligible, vaccinated against COVID. 12-15 year old’s have been approved for the COVID vaccine by the CDC.
Right now only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved to vaccinate children. Many parents continue to watch the latest research information to see if there is a connection between the vaccine and a heart condition called myocarditis.
WBRC Fox6 News reported about a 16-year-old Hoover teenager who developed myocarditis after getting the vaccine. Friday, a doctor at UAB’s Division of Adolescent Medicine said that study is continuing.
“There have been some cases of myocarditis that the CDC is actually evaluating but at this point it does not look like it’s attributable to the vaccines, however there will be studies that will be undergone.” Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, UAB’s Division of Adolescent Medicine said.
The number of myocarditis cases remain small. Doctors have said myocarditis can develop in small numbers due to other viruses. Dr. Beasley said parents should still feel confident in the Pfizer vaccine and get their children vaccinated. “In fact the risk of getting myocarditis from the COVID infection itself, far out weighs getting myocarditis from the vaccine. It’s not even clear the two are related,” Beasley said.
Dr. Beasley said she is not seeing parents using the possible heart problem as an excuse of vaccine hesitancy. Especially if parents and their children want to return to normal activities.
“If we want to stem this pandemic and let adolescents get back to the things they like to do safely; like going to school, interacting with their peers, going to camps, going to entertainment venues, it’s incredibly important,” Beasley said.
