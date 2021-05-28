Childersburg Man sentenced for possession of child pornography

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A Childersburg man was sentenced today in federal court after tens of thousands of images of child pornography were found on his electronic devices.
49-year-old William Jason Walker was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the victims.
According to the plea agreement, in November 2019, SKF, a company based in Sweden, informed the Department of Homeland Security that images of child pornography had been downloaded to a company laptop at a specific IP address. It was determined that the laptop was assigned to Walker and The IP address was traced to the SKF factory located in Moody, Alabama, where Walker is a sales representative.
According to officials, Walker used his employer’s laptop, as well as an iPad and thumb drives, to view the pornographic images. The devices were seized and 16,870 images of suspected child abuse material was revealed.
Walker has also been ordered to pay $51,000 in restitution to the victims and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.