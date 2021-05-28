CDC says breakthrough cases are rare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about people becoming infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.
The CDC says COVID infections after being fully vaccinated are rare, but there is a small chance because the vaccine isn’t 100% effective.
Health leaders say breakthrough cases are mostly mild, but there are some concerns that people with underlying health conditions like cancer or transplant patients could be hit harder because they have weaker immune systems. We’re told people over 60 could also be at risk.
But, heath experts say breakthrough type cases are rare because the vaccines are highly effective and they also protect you from ending up in the hospital or dying.
“While we do see some infections in the setting of vaccinated patients, they are usually very mild and some people are even asymptomatic in getting tested for various procedures and what not,” Dr. Turner Overton, an infectious disease doctor at UAB.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is seeing breakthrough cases but says to the best of their knowledge, none of them have caused serious illness.
