BSC announces COVID-19 clinics for students and families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city schools made a major announcement Friday morning.
The district will now offer COVID-19 shots to students and their families. School leaders say this will impact the health and safety of students.
Those vaccine clinics will start next week, and Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says this effort is the district’s best shot at returning to school safely this fall.
Birmingham City Schools has partnered with Alabama Regional Medical Services, better known as ARMS, to make COVID-19 vaccines available to students and their families.
“The Alabama Regional Medical Services will offer vaccinations in several of our schools beginning with Wenonah High School and we’re extremely proud of that,” Dr. Sullivan said.
Vaccine clinics will begin Wednesday, June 2nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again on Saturday June 5th with more clinics being announced later.
School leaders say they’re targeting Wenonah High School and feeder schools Green Acres and Jones Valley, but all students and families in the district are welcome to attend.
“Our goal is that we get all of our students, who are eligible, get them vaccinated because that is the only way that we can have a sense of normalcy for next school year. We are looking at some of our data and the data is telling us that face-to-face instruction is the best way to educate students,” Dr. Sullivan explained.
Dr. Sullivan says there are more than 10,000 students who are eligible to get the shots, but only 500 shots will be available during the upcoming clinics.
ARMS CEO, Anthony Gardner, says he wants students and their families to enjoy the full and robust experience of in-person learning and they’ve already planned ahead for any barriers families might face.
You can walk up. There are paper forms for you to sign. You can contact the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency for a ride to Wenonah, or you can also download the Uber and Lyft app and you can receive a free ride.”
Dr. Sullivan says there will not be a remote option available when school starts on August 2nd, but protocols are in place if a students, teachers or staff become infected with COVID-19.
He says the district has not yet decided if masks will be mandatory.
Registration for the upcoming clinic is available at https://arms.timetap.com/#/.
Walkups also will be accepted.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.