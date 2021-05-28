Birmingham Mayor to present plan for city employee one-time payments up to $5,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a letter to City of Birmingham employees, Mayor Randall Woodfin released his plan and proposal for the Magic City Recovery Plan: Premium Pay.
Woodfin said as part of the Magic City Recovery Plan, which is funded through the Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan of 2021, he will recommend full time employees with the City of Birmingham receive a one-time premium payment of $5,000 for their continued service during this pandemic. Part time employees with the City of Birmingham will receive a one-time premium payment of $2,500 for their continued service during this pandemic.
Woodfin will present the recommendation to the City Council and the Jefferson County Personnel Board for their consideration in order to provide this pay before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2021.
WBRC will follow up to see whether the recommendation is passed by the council and the board.
