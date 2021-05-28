Birmingham Housing Authority adding more security

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Housing Authority is adding millions of dollars in security to 14 properties.
“96 cameras, 64 license plate readers, and 360 area and flood lights,” President David A. Northern Senior said.
Northern said they’ve had cameras at one property for years and have been seeing success.
“We were able to solve a couple murders as a result and maybe deter some of the crime that started occurring,” he said.
Northern hopes the upgrades will help make residents feel safe. There are more than 20,000 people living on the properties.
“We service the community’s most vulnerable clients and a lot of times people will prey upon them for a number of reasons,” Northern said. “We know that a lot of the crime committed is not from our residents. Most of the crime on our properties and in our communities are people coming from outside.”
It’s a $6 million project, but Northern said it needs to be done.
“I understand we won’t be able to eliminate all the crime, but if we can deter or stop one from happening, I’m happy,” Northern said.
Northern said all of the equipment has been ordered through Alabama Power and they plan to begin installing it within the next month.
