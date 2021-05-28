Birmingham City Schools partners to provide COVID-19 shots to students 12+ and their families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) will make COVID-19 vaccinations available at local schools for students 12 and up and their families.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan, made the announcement Friday, along with ARMS Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gardner. “Our next school year begins on August 2, and we believe this is our best shot for a safe return,” Sullivan said. “We want to make the vaccinations available close to home for our students and their families. When school resumes in August we want all students to enjoy the full and robust experience of learning and growing in Birmingham City Schools.”
Gardner, a Birmingham City Schools alumnus, said this partnership will have a significant impact on the community. “The mission of ARMS is to provide access and service to the total community. I grew up in Birmingham, and for me this is personal. I want our families, our friends and our students to be safe and healthy,” he said. “This partnership with BCS is another opportunity to assist the total community in reaching that goal.”
The first clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine will be at Wenonah High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, and again on Saturday June 5.
Other clinics will be announced throughout the summer.
Registration is available at https://arms.timetap.com/#/. Walkups also will be accepted.
