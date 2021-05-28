Attalla man arrested for second-degree arson

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Attalla man was arrested on Monday by Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators for second-degree arson.
Police say 26-year-old Tyler Dewayne Ledbetter was booked in the Etowah County Detention Center.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on US Hwy 278 West to assist Ivalee and Gallant Fire Departments with traffic and crowd control on a structure fire. There was no one at home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
Police say it was determined during the course of investigation by the Etowah County Arson Task Force that the fire was intentionally set. Investigators developed a suspect, Tyler Ledbetter, who lives at the residence.
Ledbetter remains in the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.
