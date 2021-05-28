Arrests in illegal gambling investigation in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville Police arrested three people in an illegal gambling investigation from April 2021.
Investigators with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Jacksonville Police Department served two search warrants in illegal gambling operations in Jacksonville on April 9. One was in the 100 block of Pelham Road and the other was in the 1000 block of Pelham Road South.
Investigators took 15 electronic gambling machines and several thousands of dollars.
On May 26, investigators arrested Michael David Pitts, 57, of Jacksonville. He is charged with Gambling House Warning Devices, Possession of Gambling Devices and Promoting Gambling.
On May 28, investigators arrested Adrian Keith Geeting, 40, of Anniston. He is charged with Gambling House Warning Devices, Possession of Gambling Devices and Promoting Gambling.
56-year-old Jeffery Paul Borrelli, of Oxford, was arrested on charges of Gambling House Warning Devices, Possession of Gambling Devices and Promoting Gambling.
