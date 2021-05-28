Alabama Softball Earns Come-From-Behind Win over Kentucky

Alabama (49-7) fell behind early after Kentucky (43-15) scored a run in the third and added another in the fourth to take the 2-0 lead. A one-out single from Bailey Hemphill in the bottom half of the inning was the Crimson Tide’s first hit of the day, and then back-to-back singles from Kaylee Tow and Jenna Johnson loaded the bases for KB Sides who blasted a triple to left-center to unload the bases and give Alabama the 3-2 lead. A single through the right side two batters later from Maddie Morgan drove in Sides to make it 4-2.