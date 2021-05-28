Alabama Softball Earns Come-From-Behind Win over Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama softball rallied from an early deficit to defeat Kentucky, 4-3, in Friday’s opening game of the Super Regional series at Rhoads Stadium.
Alabama (49-7) fell behind early after Kentucky (43-15) scored a run in the third and added another in the fourth to take the 2-0 lead. A one-out single from Bailey Hemphill in the bottom half of the inning was the Crimson Tide’s first hit of the day, and then back-to-back singles from Kaylee Tow and Jenna Johnson loaded the bases for KB Sides who blasted a triple to left-center to unload the bases and give Alabama the 3-2 lead. A single through the right side two batters later from Maddie Morgan drove in Sides to make it 4-2.
Montana Fouts (25-3) earned the complete-game win, striking out 11 for her 20th game with double-digit Ks this season. Jenna Johnson went 2-for-3, her fourth multi-hit game of the season, and Sides triple was her first of the season and fourth of her career.
