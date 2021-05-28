Alabama political reporter Lydia Nusbaum wraps up time at WBRC News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WBRC) - Reporter Lydia Nusbaum is leaving WBRC FOX6 News after three years providing statewide coverage on Alabama’s political landscape.
Before coming to Montgomery and Alabama, Lydia cut her teeth as a reporter, anchor and producer in Missouri, covering that state’s legislature.
Lydia joined the WBRC FOX6 News and Gray Television family in June 2018 to take up the mantle of state politics for not one but five television stations across the state, from Huntsville to Dothan.
Lydia’s passion for serving the viewers of WSFA, WBRC, WAFF, WTVM & WTVY, shined from her first day on the job, and her insight will be greatly missed.
Lydia’s last day is May 28.
