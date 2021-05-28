Alabama political reporter Lydia Nusbaum wraps up time at WBRC News

Alabama political reporter Lydia Nusbaum wraps up time at WBRC News
Lydia Nusbaum, the Gray Television political reporter covering state politics for WSFA, WBRC, WAFF, WTVY and WTVM is wrapping up her time in Alabama. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff and WSFA | May 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 5:23 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WBRC) - Reporter Lydia Nusbaum is leaving WBRC FOX6 News after three years providing statewide coverage on Alabama’s political landscape.

Before coming to Montgomery and Alabama, Lydia cut her teeth as a reporter, anchor and producer in Missouri, covering that state’s legislature.

Lydia joined the WBRC FOX6 News and Gray Television family in June 2018 to take up the mantle of state politics for not one but five television stations across the state, from Huntsville to Dothan.

Lydia’s passion for serving the viewers of WSFA, WBRC, WAFF, WTVM & WTVY, shined from her first day on the job, and her insight will be greatly missed.

Lydia’s last day is May 28.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.