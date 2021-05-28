Alabama eliminated from SEC Tournament, Tide hopeful for NCAA Tournament spot

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group. We’ve got the greatest kids in the world from great families. They love to play and have really strong intangibles. Regardless of what happens going forward, this has been as enjoyable a group of players as I’ve ever been a part of. I’m really proud of the effort these kids gave throughout the year. They had every chance to point fingers and to flinch or crack but never did. I’m really hopeful, obviously, that we get a chance for at least another week together,” said Alabama Baseball Coach Brad Bohannon.