Alabama eliminated from SEC Tournament, Tide hopeful for NCAA Tournament spot

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s run in the 2021 SEC Tournament came to an end on Friday as the Crimson Tide suffered an 11-0 loss at the hands of fourth-ranked Tennessee. Following the matchup with the Vols, UA sits at 31-24 on the season with a combined 14 wins against conference opponents.
Tennessee struck for a pair of runs in the second before adding five in the third. The Vols followed with two in the fourth and another pair in the sixth to end the game after seven innings of play. Landon Green (3-2) suffered the loss for the Crimson Tide while UT starter Blade Tidwell (8-3) picked up the win.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group. We’ve got the greatest kids in the world from great families. They love to play and have really strong intangibles. Regardless of what happens going forward, this has been as enjoyable a group of players as I’ve ever been a part of. I’m really proud of the effort these kids gave throughout the year. They had every chance to point fingers and to flinch or crack but never did. I’m really hopeful, obviously, that we get a chance for at least another week together,” said Alabama Baseball Coach Brad Bohannon.
Alabama will now wait and see if its resume is good enough for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is Monday.
