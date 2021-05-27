WIC increases fresh fruit and vegetable cash value benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama WIC will increase cash value benefits (CVBs) to $35 per participant for four consecutive months.
The increase comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021. CVBs are used by women and children who participate in WIC to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized WIC vendors.
Alabama’s WIC Program will implement the CVB increase, effective June 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021. Implementing this increase will more than triple the amount of healthy produce families can purchase during the summer’s peak season.
The table below shows the financial impact this increase could have for a typical WIC family.
People who feel their family may qualify for WIC or need to be requalified are asked to please contact their local health department or WIC agency for an appointment.
For more information on applying for WIC, go to http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/wic or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673.
