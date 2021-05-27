What does the next phase of vaccinations look like?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More mass vaccine sites are closing around the area, but that doesn’t mean the vaccine is going away. You’ll still have access to it.
Demand for the vaccine is not as high as it was just a few months ago.
Health leaders are now moving into a different phase of vaccinations according to Dr. David Kimberlin, an infectious disease doctor at Children’s of Alabama. Kimberlin believes more physicians are going to have one-on-one conversations with patients, trying to encourage them to get a shot.
Kimberlin also believes we’ll see more of an effort to get the vaccines to where people are so it’s more convenient for them instead of having to drive across town for one.
“In order to do that, the more vaccine choices we have and the more people we have trying to get that message out, the more likely we are to get more people vaccinated,” Dr. Kimberlin said.
Dr. Kimberlin says as more people get vaccinated then the closer we’ll get to getting back to normal. If not, he says the variants could emerge and set us back.
