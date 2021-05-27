UAB Men’s Golf to play for National Championship this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB men’s golf team is one of 30 programs to compete at the 2021 NCAA National Championship this week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. The championship event runs from Friday, May 28 through Wednesday, June 2.
UAB is seeded 26th and will play the first two rounds with Oregon State and TCU. Following 54 holes of stroke play, the field will be cut to 15 on Monday and those teams will play an additional 18 holes of stroke play. The top eight teams after the 72 holes will advance to match play to decide a national champion.
“This is the culmination of a fantastic season for our team,” said head coach Mike Wilson. “Playing the level of competition we did throughout the year has prepared us for this stage. We are ready to compete against the other elite teams here and I am excited to see our guys go out and give it their all this week.”
The Blazers are playing in NCAA Nationals for the eighth time in program history. UAB’s top finish of 12th came in its first ever appearance at Nationals back in 2001, while the Blazers also notched a top 20 finish in 2015 by tying for 19th.
UAB qualified for Nationals in miraculous fashion by erasing an 11 stroke deficit in the final round of play to claim the fifth and final spot at the NCAA Noblesville Regional two weeks ago.
