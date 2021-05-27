Tuscaloosa City Schools prep for graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students from Paul W. Bryant High School went through rehearsals for graduation at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Thursday morning.
Senior Serenity Warnack felt happy they were able to overcome coronavirus-related problems.
“I’m very proud of us for getting where we are now. The policies have definitely gotten better from last March. But we really didn’t know what we were dealing with. I appreciated staying virtual because I wasn’t comfortable in person,” Warnack told WBRC.
“Our students are a little bit closer together. They’re three feet apart compared to last year when they were 6 feet apart throughout the graduation and we’ve been keeping an eye on the weather,” Tuscaloosa City Schools spokesperson Lesley Bruinton explained.
Coronavirus restrictions have also been loosened since last year’s graduation ceremonies.
This year mask wearing is optional, not mandatory, and students are allowed to have 15 guests each.
Last year, the were only allowed seven.
Tuscaloosa City Schools moved up start times for Friday’s graduation ceremonies by several hours after talking to the National Weather Service.
Bryant’s is now at 9am.
Central’s is at 11:30am.
Northridge is 1:30pm.
Warnack looks forward to college, but she’ll miss close relationships with some classmates that grew stronger during the pandemic.
“It definitely has not been easy . It’s been one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to go through. I’m very proud of us getting where we are,” Warnack added.
If the weather threat worsens, Tuscaloosa City Schools has set aside June third as another option if Friday’s ceremonies are cancelled.
