Turtle nesting season along the Gulf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the City of Gulf Shores reminded people it is turtle nesting season.
The city posted on its Facebook page Wednesday.
According to the conservation group Share the Beach if you are planning to go on the beach at night remember, harassment of sea turtles is a federal offense. Nesting turtles also need space at least 30,′ no loud noises and darkness. For help you call the Share the Beach hotline at (866)SEA-TURTLE.
Also, remember to fill in your holes and don’t leave any items on the beach overnight.
