‘The time has come to follow my other passion’: J-P Dice leaving to pursue aviation career

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to careers, I have been a blessed man. Obviously, I love meteorology and if you follow me on social media it should come as no surprise aviation is my other love.
The time has come to follow my other passion. It is a rare opportunity to have two careers you love. This summer I will leave WBRC and become a full-time corporate pilot flying a Gulfstream IV.
For as long as I can remember, I have loved airplanes. I still have aviation books from my childhood with the pages falling out because I would read them constantly. I did all the typical “stuff” kids do that are fascinated by airplanes. My parents would take me to air shows in Florida at nearby MacDill Air Force Base. I was the kid who could name every airplane on the ramp.
At the same time, I loved watching the local news and fell in love with broadcasting starting on an AM radio station in Polk County, Florida at age 16. I have worked full-time in broadcast meteorology for 26 years. That’s a long time and a lot of storm tracking in Gainesville, Huntsville, and Birmingham.
We have been together during some of the worst weather in our nation’s history. We have stayed up all night together on many occasions making sure the weather was behaving. Tornadoes, winter storms, and hurricanes - you name it and we’ve experienced it together.
I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve you as Chief Meteorologist at WBRC. This is a level of trust that is not taken for granted. WBRC has built one of the best severe weather teams in the country combined with some of the best technology. Even though I am leaving, I can assure you are in good hands with Wes, Jill, Mickey, Matt, and Fred.
I also want to thank my wife Aliece. She has been my biggest cheerleader when it comes to aviation. She was my first passenger right after I finished my private pilot check ride in 2011. There is no way I could have done this without that level of support. She also puts up with my non-stop aviation talk.
I will remind you to not be a stranger. Aliece and I are staying in the Birmingham area, make sure you say hello when you see me around.
This is not goodbye yet. I’ll still be around a few more months until I’m off to Dallas for Gulfstream school.
Your friend,
J-P
