Ohio man arrested in Ala. for assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

According to court documents, Thomas was on the Upper West Terrace at 4:22 p.m. where he was captured on Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) body-worn camera (BWC) footage advancing toward a line of law enforcement and pushing against their shields. As depicted in the footage, Thomas punched and struck the officers with his fist and forearm at least twice. At 4:26 p.m., officers began to dispel the crowd of rioters from the steps. Thomas turned toward rioters and ordered them to “hold the line” against advancing officers, repeating this several times. In subsequent interviews, law enforcement officers confirmed the attack and stated the individual “was one of the first to come in and start hitting [and] pushing officers on the line.”