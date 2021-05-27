Hoover family still recommends COVID vaccines despite dealing with myocarditis

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control is looking into a possible link between heart problems and COVID-19 vaccines in teenagers and young adults called myocarditis.
One local family has dealt with condition and has a message for other families considering whether to allow their kids to get a COVID shot.
The Hiers family has personal experience with myocarditis.
Their 16-year-old was diagnosed with the condition following his second COVID-19 shot.
But they said despite this scare, they still would recommend the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone, including children.
16-year-old Noah Hiers got his first COVID-19 shot just days after Pfizer received Emergency Use Authorization for those 16 and older.
“So, he was one of the first 16-year-olds to get his shot. His first shot was fine. He had no problems. He actually went back to regular activities,” said Noah’s mother, Tanya Hiers.
But after receiving his second shot, he started feeling sick.
“He started throwing up and he didn’t want to get up off the sofa. Some of the same things that I had experienced when I got my second shot,” Hiers said.
Hiers said Noah started feeling better within a few days, but she wanted him to go to the doctor to be sure everything was OK.
That’s when she got the call that he would need to be admitted to the hospital.
“I felt great when I went to the doctor. No chest pain at all. And then I was sitting in there for three hours and I got my blood test back and they said that I had to be admitted. By the time we got to the hospital, I was feeling pretty bad again,” Noah explained.
He said the chest pains didn’t last long, and he hasn’t had any other symptoms since leaving the hospital.
Doctors have now given him a clean bill of health, but will continue to monitor his progress.
Despite the ordeal, Noah and his mother said they would still get the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage others to do the same.
“As unfortunate as it was, I do think it’s rare and now his heart is functioning back to how it was before,” Hiers said.
“Getting COVID is clearly much, much worse than what I had to deal with. So, my myocarditis was not nearly as severe as it would have been had I had something like COVID,” Noah said.
The CDC said there are “relatively few reports” of myocarditis.
Symptoms include chest pains, shortness of breath, and fatigue.
If your child experiences these symptoms after getting a COVID vaccine, you’ll want to get them to a doctor.
Doctors said the condition typically resolves fairly quickly.
