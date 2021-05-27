The Hall of Honor

“We’re the largest Veterans Service Organization in the world. The birth of The American Legion was in France. It was started by a group of World War One Veterans,” explains Ron Bradstreet of the Department of Alabama American Legion. “There are Four Pillars of The American Legion. There’s Veteran’s Affairs and Rehabilitation, Americanism, National Defense and Children and Youth. Those four are a 101 old and they’re still the four pillars that we work with and they’re still important to the nation.”