MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Since its inception by Congress in 1919, The American Legion has been helping veterans, families, and communities. The Legion helped establish The VA Hospital System, The GI Bill and continues to assist Veterans transition from military to civilian life. At the Legion’s State Hall Of Honor in Montgomery every day is Memorial Day.
“We’re the largest Veterans Service Organization in the world. The birth of The American Legion was in France. It was started by a group of World War One Veterans,” explains Ron Bradstreet of the Department of Alabama American Legion. “There are Four Pillars of The American Legion. There’s Veteran’s Affairs and Rehabilitation, Americanism, National Defense and Children and Youth. Those four are a 101 old and they’re still the four pillars that we work with and they’re still important to the nation.”
Inside the Hall of Honor is a special mural of crosses. Each cross represents 10 servicemen or women from Alabama who have been killed in action. The total is almost 50,000.
While all Veterans are honored here, there is a special hall dedicated to those Alabamians who have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration awarded by the country. While this weekend is set aside for the observance of Memorial Day, The American Legion’s mission is to be sure we always remember.
“It’s important to us every day and Memorial Day is a special day and it’s a day that we want to bring attention to the public about the sacrifices that were made. It’s not hard to remember what it’s about. The war might get fuzzy, but we can never forget The Warrior.”
