Fraternal Order of Police issues unanimous no confidence vote against B’ham Police Chief Patrick Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Executive Board of the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police voted in favor of a no confidence vote against Police Chief Patrick Smith Thursday night according to the lodge’s attorney.
FOP Lodge #1 Attorney Liz Young issued the following statement:
“The FOP Executive Board and the Board of Trustees unanimously voted in favor of a vote of no confidence for Chief Smith and Assistant Chief Davenport. Board members and I have attempted to resolve these issues with both the Chief and the Mayor for many months; however, no efforts have been made by either party to address our concerns.
Innocent people and children are being shot and killed by gunfire while sitting in their homes. Families are being torn apart by senseless violence and homicides. Police officers are being shot and injured at an unprecedented rate. When is enough, enough? When do we say, it’s time to find someone who can get the job done? The FOP answered that question tonight. Now is the time.
The Birmingham Police Department has hundreds of officers who have dedicated their lives to making this a safer community; however, they cannot do it alone. The men and women of this department deserve solid leadership that will give them the resources, ability and support to be successful. That is not what they have received from Chief Smith, and it is simply unacceptable.”
We have reached out to Chief Smith and BPD, concerning the vote, but have not heard back at this time.
