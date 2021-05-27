Fraternal Order of Police body says they do not support board vote of no-confidence against BPD Chief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following Wednesday’s vote of no-confidence in Birmingham’s police chief by the Fraternal Order of Police board, the membership body of Police Lodge #1 responded Thursday evening with a letter to the board questioning their actions.
The letter, written on behalf of members of the body of Birmingham’s FOP, says they do not support the executive board’s no-confidence vote against Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith and Assistant Chief Darnell Davenport.
The letter also claims the members of the group are continually ignored by the board and they want an opportunity to be heard.
You can view the letter in its entirety below:
