First Fridays return to downtown Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Gadsden will celebrate the return of First Friday on June 4, 2021. After many cancellations during the 2020 season, people will be welcomed to Broad Street and beyond in Downtown Gadsden for an evening gathering.
Broad Street will be closed to traffic at 4:00 p.m. to allow classic cars, live music and food vendors to set up. The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and end at 9:00pm. Entertainment will include The New Delusions at 2nd and Broad, Amanda Quarles at 3rd and Broad, Sherwood Seven at 4th and Broad, and Glen Williams at 5th and Broad.
“We know that many people are excited to have this event return to Downtown Gadsden,” said Kay Moore, DGI director. “We are looking forward to a great time and encourage everyone to support our downtown businesses.”
The guidelines for First Friday include no pets, no personal coolers or glass containers, no skateboards or roller blades and no advertising or fundraising. For additional information, please visit downtowngadsden.com.
