First Fridays return to downtown Gadsden

Broad Street will be closed to traffic at 4:00 p.m. to allow classic cars, live music and food vendors to set up. The event will kick off at 6:00 p.m. and end at 9:00pm. Entertainment will include The New Delusions at 2nd and Broad, Amanda Quarles at 3rd and Broad, Sherwood Seven at 4th and Broad, and Glen Williams at 5th and Broad.